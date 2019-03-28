Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 281,055 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 281,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

