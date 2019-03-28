Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 113,021 SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,532.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,380,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $29.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.0994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

