ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

ASOMY stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.58. ASOS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $100.07.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

