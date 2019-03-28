Asch (XAS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.58 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Asch has traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. Asch has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00002959 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00413691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.01592105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00229160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001321 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

