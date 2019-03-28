Ascential (ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $335.60

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 340.40 ($4.45), with a volume of 1272357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.43 ($6.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Ascential Company Profile (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

