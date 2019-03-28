ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 210,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,158. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/asa-gold-and-precious-metals-ltd-asa-announces-0-01-semiannual-dividend.html.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.