Aroundtown (AT1) PT Set at €8.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.63 ($10.04).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €7.50 ($8.72) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.17 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.96.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

