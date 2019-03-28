ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Declares Dividend of $0.19

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $29,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $250,957.13. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,455.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

