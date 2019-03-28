Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rand Scott April bought 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $150,036.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.13. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,132. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $443.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.21%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

