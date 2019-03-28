Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) to announce $13.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.38 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $15.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.91 million to $54.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.50 million, with estimates ranging from $53.01 million to $57.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 75.24%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 568,577 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions.

