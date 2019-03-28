Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) to announce $13.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.38 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $15.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.91 million to $54.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.50 million, with estimates ranging from $53.01 million to $57.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 75.24%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 568,577 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $75.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.