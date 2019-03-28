APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $117,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 480.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 552,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

