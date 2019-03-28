APG Asset Management N.V. Has $150.03 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $150,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,729.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

WARNING: “APG Asset Management N.V. Has $150.03 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/apg-asset-management-n-v-has-150-03-million-stake-in-universal-health-services-inc-uhs.html.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.