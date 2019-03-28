Antofagasta (ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 880

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target (up previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Antofagasta to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 873.93 ($11.42).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 935.20 ($12.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.