ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $69,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $1,353,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,384 shares of company stock worth $10,536,416 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

