Anaplan (PLAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.76

Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 6152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.26.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Anaplan (PLAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.76” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/anaplan-plan-sets-new-12-month-high-at-41-76.html.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.