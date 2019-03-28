Analyzing Wholehealth Products (GWPC) & WPX Energy (WPX)

Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wholehealth Products alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wholehealth Products and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 2 25 0 2.93

WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.55%.

Volatility & Risk

Wholehealth Products has a beta of -91.38, suggesting that its stock price is 9,238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wholehealth Products and WPX Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.31 billion 2.34 $151.00 million $0.09 142.89

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Wholehealth Products.

Profitability

This table compares Wholehealth Products and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy 6.54% 1.09% 0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WPX Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Wholehealth Products on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wholehealth Products

Wholehealth Products, Inc., formerly Gulf Western Petroleum Corporation is a development-stage company. The Company is in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests. The Company develops IVD tests for over-the-counter (OTC or consumer), and point-of-care (POC or professional) use markets. The Company manufactures and markets a range of diagnostic test kits for consumer use through over-the-counter (OTC) sales, and for use by health care professionals, located at medical clinics, physician offices and hospitals known as POC, in the United States. These test kits are known as in vitro diagnostic test kits or IVD products.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Wholehealth Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wholehealth Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.