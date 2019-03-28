Analyzing Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) and AMBT Liquidating (AMBTQ)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and AMBT Liquidating (OTCMKTS:AMBTQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and AMBT Liquidating’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.11 billion 0.69 $135.00 million $1.17 26.66 AMBT Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AMBT Liquidating.

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AMBT Liquidating does not pay a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telephone & Data Systems and AMBT Liquidating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 AMBT Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and AMBT Liquidating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 2.62% 2.57% 1.39% AMBT Liquidating N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AMBT Liquidating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats AMBT Liquidating on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers, as well as wholesale customers and wireless carriers; broadband and digital television (TV) video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AMBT Liquidating

Ambient Corporation designs, develops, and sells communications and applications platform for utilities and other grid managers. The company's Ambient Smart Grid communications platform enables utilities to deploy and integrate multiple smart grid applications and technologies, in parallel on a single communications infrastructure, supporting smart metering, distribution automation, distribution management, demand response, distributed generation, and others. Its platform provides utilities with a two-way and open Internet protocol (IP) architecture that networks smart grid applications and various technologies within an application, and supports multiple communications technologies used by utilities, such as Wi-Fi, radio frequency, cellular technologies, power line communications, serial, and Ethernet. The company also offers smart grid communications nodes that are physical boxes, which contain the hardware and embedded software needed for communications and data collection in support of smart grid assets; AmbientNMS, a network management system that controls communications nodes, devices, and customers on a smart grid network; and Ambient Power Quality Monitoring solution, a combination of software and hardware that enables utilities and distribution network operators to measure an array of power quality parameters on medium and/or low voltage distribution grids, on overhead and/or underground lines, and at distribution substations or transformers. In addition, the company provides maintenance and implementation services to maintain its software installed; and consulting services relating to product development, network management services, and smart grid deployment strategies. Ambient Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

