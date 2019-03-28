Analyzing ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (APELY) & Burberry Group (BURBY)

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR alerts:

0.0% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burberry Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

Profitability

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Burberry Group pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Burberry Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $8.08 billion 0.51 $446.06 million $4.56 9.06 Burberry Group $3.62 billion 2.92 $389.38 million $1.11 23.18

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burberry Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR beats Burberry Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services. It primarily serves the automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.in January 2019. Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as an online platform Burberry.com; and third-party wholesale customers. The company operates 240 mainline stores, 155 concession stores, 54 outlets, and 46 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.