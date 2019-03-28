Analysts Set Swiss Re AG (SREN) PT at $101.47

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 101.47.

SREN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 78 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 107 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

