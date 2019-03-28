Analysts Set Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI) PT at $132.00

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 131 ($1.71).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective (down previously from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 126.10 ($1.65). 370,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The firm has a market cap of $504.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

