Analysts Set Rev Group Inc (REVG) Price Target at $11.17

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Rev Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rev Group to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 2,386,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Rev Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 272,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 298,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.79. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.