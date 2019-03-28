Analysts Set Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Target Price at $6.11

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 203,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,768. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 437,688 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 134,031 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

