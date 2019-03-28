Analysts Set Expectations for Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia expects that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

