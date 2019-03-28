Analysts Set Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENX. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

In other news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 1,129,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,958. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $753.26 million, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.