Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) PT at $24.67

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 278,026 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 134,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,864.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,250. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

