Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 28th (ACN, AMN, AQB, ARA, BCLI, BLRX, CHDN, DHI, DNR, DOC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 28th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was given a $66.00 target price by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was given a $3.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was given a $106.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was given a $44.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at Imperial Capital. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) was given a $12.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was given a $14.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was given a $10.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was given a $76.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) was given a $32.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was given a $29.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was given a $57.00 price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was given a $52.00 target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was given a $117.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was given a $28.00 target price by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was given a $14.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was given a $111.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was given a $28.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was given a $71.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was given a $34.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was given a $5.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was given a $140.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was given a $59.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was given a $33.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was given a $24.00 price target by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was given a $67.00 target price by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was given a $136.00 price target by analysts at Buckingham Research. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

