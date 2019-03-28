Analysts Expect Old Republic International Co. (ORI) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.90. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

