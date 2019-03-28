Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. Northwest Bancshares also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.58 million.

NWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 11,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,815. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

