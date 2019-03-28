Analysts Expect EQT Co. (EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.62. EQT reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. EQT’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EQT to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other EQT news, CFO Jimmi Sue Smith bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,539.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,573.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,679.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,339 shares of company stock worth $756,147 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EQT by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,201.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 840,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $20.24 on Friday. EQT has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

