Analysts Expect Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Cloudera posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $20.00 price target on Cloudera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

CLDR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 2,108,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.69. Cloudera has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $22.42.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cloudera by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cloudera by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cloudera by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.