Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHF shares. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,574. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $293.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

