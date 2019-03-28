Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $598.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 25.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

