Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kornit Digital also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.11 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

KRNT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 0.98. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.