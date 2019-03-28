Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (HSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.23 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.51. Harsco has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,390,000 after purchasing an additional 444,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,841,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Harsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,841,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

