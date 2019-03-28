Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,492,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 277,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.43. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

