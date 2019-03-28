Analysts Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $22.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $23.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.63.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after acquiring an additional 408,675 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $186.32 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.