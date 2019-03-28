Amy B. Lane Sells 1,625 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/amy-b-lane-sells-1625-shares-of-tjx-companies-inc-tjx-stock.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.