Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-trims-holdings-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.