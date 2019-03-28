Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.30 Million Stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $159,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $855,021. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

