Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Holdings Increased by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,667 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,211,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 771,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,213.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,541.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,769 shares of company stock worth $3,668,771. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.85. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 382.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $32.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 121.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

