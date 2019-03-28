Amerisur Resources (AMER) Trading Down 15.5%

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) fell 15.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.24 ($0.19). 5,259,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,400,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.86 ($0.22).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $170.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

In other news, insider Dana Coffield bought 469,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £84,573 ($110,509.60).

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

