Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.67% of Amerisafe worth $29,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,998,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 509,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $103,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $79,004.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,310.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of AMSF opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

