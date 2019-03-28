Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.87 Million

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report sales of $130.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.20 million and the lowest is $130.42 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $95.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $761.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $770.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $920.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.90 million to $933.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 243,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,251. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $10,009,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

