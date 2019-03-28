American River Bankshares (AMRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.20. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 693,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.