American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to announce sales of $215.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.20 million and the lowest is $210.84 million. American Renal Associates posted sales of $194.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $837.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.71 million to $840.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $891.20 million, with estimates ranging from $862.60 million to $910.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

ARA opened at $6.39 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

