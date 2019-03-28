American International Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

