American International Group Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 286,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/american-international-group-inc-purchases-523-shares-of-rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr.html.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.