American International Group Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 128,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $1,631,061.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,968,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $846,372.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

