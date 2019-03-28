American International Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Balchem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Balchem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,492,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Balchem had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.42 million. Balchem’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/american-international-group-inc-has-1-95-million-holdings-in-balchem-co-bcpc.html.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.