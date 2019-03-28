American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 478,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 499,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $108.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

